On the Go with Joe for Recycled Arts Festival

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An annual event that calls itself “the hippest, most eco-conscious festival in all of Clark County” is back this weekend with art made from materials that likely would have been thrown away.
The Recycled Arts Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday at Esther Short Park.
The festival, which is in its 14th year, features art crafted from recycled items by more than 130 artists.
Each creation was made with at least 75 percent of recycled or re-purposed materials.
In addition to the art, the festival will include live entertainment and the Procession of the Species.
Learn more at RecycledArtsFestival.com.
