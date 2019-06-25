On the Go with Joe for Saké Fest PDX

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – An annual event that highlights a classic Japanese drink will be happening locally Wednesday.
Saké Fest PDX, the only event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, will be back for its ninth year at the Oregon Convention Center on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SakéOne, located at 820 Elm Street in Forest Grove as America’s first craft saké producer, will be giving away a free souvenir tasting glass at the fest for guests to try out dozens of sakés.
Food vendors will also be at the fest.
Learn more at SakéFestPDX.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.