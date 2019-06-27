On the Go with Joe for Southwest Washington Tamale Festival

WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A delicious event to celebrate Latin American cuisine and culture is happening this weekend.
The Southwest Washington Tamale Festival will be held in downtown Washougal on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The family-friendly festival is free to attend and ready to welcome and feed more guests than last year.
In 2018, 600 tamales were made for the expected crowd, but more than 2,000 people came to the festival, so this year’s edition will have more tamales for the masses.
In addition to tamales for purchase, there will be live entertainment, a beer garden for those 21 and older and two tamale contests: one for the best tamale recipes and the other for eating.
Learn more at SWWATamaleFest.com.
