On the Go with Joe for Spring Winemaker Dinners

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Opportunities to wine and dine in Portland while supporting good causes are happening this month.
For four days between April 23 and 28, the Classic Wines Auction Winemaker Dinners will have one-of-a-kind meals for guests to savor.
Each dinner will feature multiple courses prepared by local chefs and winemakers.
Proceeds from the dinners will benefit five local nonprofits: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, YMCA Clark County, Friends of the Children and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
Some of the dinners have already sold out, so check which ones are still available at WinemakerDinnersPDX.com/list.
