On the Go with Joe for Sustainable Seafood PDX

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An event for Portland’s food scene will be a fishy first this weekend.
The inaugural Sustainable Seafood PDX will be held Friday through Sunday at Headwaters at the Heathman Hotel, located at 1001 Southwest Broadway.
The three-day event will include food for eating and food for thought about sustainable seafood. Guest speakers and chefs will partake in informative discussions as well as field trips.
Learn more about Sustainable Seafood and ticket options at its event page on HeadwatersPDX.com.
