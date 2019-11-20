On the Go with Joe for Thanksgiving with Meals on Wheels People

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Wednesday morning, it was a food fight between chefs in a Thanksgiving dinner challenge for a local nonprofit.
Meals on Wheels People put three chefs to the test: to make a Thanksgiving meal that cost $7.39 or less per serving, which is the price of meal provided to local home-bound seniors by the organization.
Chefs Thomas Dunklin, Jill Ramseier and Jeff Emerson each cooked up a dish.
The winning dish, the New Orleans-style Turkey Grillades by Dunklin, will now be added to the Meals on Wheels People Thanksgiving menu.
For anyone interested in helping make a local senior’s holiday, you can donate dinners to Meals on Wheels People from Saturday through Wednesday at more than 30 grocery stores, such as New Seasons locations.
Learn more about Meals on Wheels People on its website.
