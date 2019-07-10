On the Go with Joe for The Big Float

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people are expected to float along the Willamette River this weekend as part of an annual summer event.
The Big Float is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Instead of a pool party, it’s a river party. Each year, people bring inner tubes and other flotation devices to drift along the river.
The event is put on by the Human Access Project, a nonprofit founded in 2010 that educates the public about the river and its water quality.
Learn more at TheBigFloat.com.
