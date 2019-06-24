On the Go with Joe for Weird Homes Tour Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the saying going, “Keep Portland Weird.” For its second year, an event is showcasing some of the weirdest homes in the area.
On Saturday, the Weird Homes Tour Portland will feature eight one-of-a-kind homes that will open their doors to the public.
The tour is self-paced between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The homeowners will show off their unique abodes, which include the following:
- Vintage House of Fun: Fun with the Fitzwaters, a whimsical house packed with memories from eras gone by. A rock ‘n’ roll basement with original juke boxes, pinball and slot machines and 1930s shuffleboard. Themed rooms on the main floor include a Polynesian sunroom, a vintage Asian dining room and a Marilyn Monroe powder room.
- The Hobbit Home of Domes: a series of nine domes linked together by flat roofs with salvaged materials from the WWII Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill. Explore painted satyrs, secret passageways and other dramatic surprises.
- Tiny Digs - A unique hotel of custom-built, individually styled TINY HOUSES in Portland.
- The Airplane Home: A retired engineer who has turned a retired 727 into his home in the woods of Hillsboro.
- House of Sarcasm: This artist has used every space in her home to paint colorful mandalas and psychedelic designs.The home’s design is then completed by vinyl record artwork and a vintage psychedelic housewares collection.
FOX 12 got an early look at the Portland home of Bill Reed, who built a 15,000-square-foot house 25 years ago that features an indoor basketball court, indoor pool and a half-acre man-made lagoon.
After a quarter century, the Reeds are getting ready to downsize are putting the home on the market for $3 million.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.