On the Go with Joe for Westside Shakespeare Festival

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A weekend of theatrics is planned for a local event that celebrates the most famous English playwright of all time.
The first-ever Westside Shakespeare Festival, hosted by the Experience Theatre Project, is happening at the Beaverton City Library’s south lawn Friday to Sunday.
The event is free and family-friendly. Attendees will be transported back to Elizabethan England as they will be surrounded by poets, dancers and sword fights. Also, era-inspired food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The festival will feature three performances of “The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, one on each day of the event.
Learn more at ExperienceTheatreProject.org.
