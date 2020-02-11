On the Go with Joe for WWE NXT TakeOver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time, WWE NXT TakeOver is coming to the Rose City this weekend.
On Sunday, wrestling fans will pack the Moda Center to be in the live audience for the pay-per-view event that will be broadcast on the WWE Network for viewers across the world.
This will be WWE’s first pay-per-view event in Portland since 2008 but the first time ever TakeOver will be in the city.
The live action starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and will feature several matches, including fights featuring Adam Cole and Bianca Belair.
Learn more about WWE NXT TakeOver on its Rose Quarter event page.
