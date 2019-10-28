On the Go with Joe with Be Good Monster Maker

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local man with a passion for drawing creatures took his brainchild and created a line of monster merchandise.
What once was his hobby has transformed into Matt Wayne’s line of work.
He is the full-time maker behind Be Good Monster, a product line that includes shirts, puzzles and more – all made by hand.
The designs by Wayne are quirky instead of creepy and are available at the Be Good Monster booth at the Portland Saturday Market as well as online.
Learn more at BeGoodMonster.com.
