On the Go with Joe with Bear Hollow Wood Carvers

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon has a long timber history, so a team of wood carvers has come to town to celebrate as part of an annual event.
The Oregon State Fair, which runs through Monday, features “The Wonderful World of Sawdust.”
As part of the attraction, the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers are cutting up art with their handy chainsaws.
Chunks of wood are transformed into creations like signs and animal statues.
The carvers are displaying their full-throttle, sawdust-flying art production in daily shows at the fair.
Learn more at BearHollowWoodCarvers.com and check out additional information on the fair at OregonStateFair.org.
