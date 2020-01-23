On the Go with Joe with Harlem Globetrotters

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A basketball team that is famous worldwide for its impressive plays and tricks on the court is coming to Portland next month.
The Harlem Globetrotters will play at the Moda Center on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The team will play two games, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m., as part of its Pushing The Limits World Tour.
On the lineup is Zeus McClurkin, a 3-time Guinness World Record Holder and Sweet Lou II, the son of one of the most iconic Harlem Globetrotters in the team’s history, Sweet Lou Dunbar.
Learn more at HarlemGlobetrotters.com/world-tour/schedule/moda-center.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.