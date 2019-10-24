PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's almost time to break out your skis and snowboards! This weekend an annual event will help kick off the winter sports season in Oregon.
Joe V. met with a few of the stars of "Timeless," the newest film by Warren Miller Entertainment.
Warren Miller was an acclaimed American ski and snowboarding filmmaker.
"Timeless" is Warren Miller Entertainment's 70th anniversary film. It highlights the world's best skiers in locations from Arlberg to the Matterhorn.
The film will screen at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7:30 on Friday. It will also screen at the Aladdin Theater on Nov. 1.
For those interested in seeing the movie but can’t attend Friday’s showing, there are plenty more screenings planned across the Northwest. Visit warrenmiller.com/press/volkswagen-presents-warren-millers-timeless-calendar.
