On the Go with Joe with Warfighter Outfitters

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A local nonprofit gives veterans a variety of opportunities to opt outside year-round to help them enjoy civilian life and thank them for their service.
Warfighter Outfitters was founded five years ago and operates fishing, hunting and other outdoor adventures for those who have served in the U.S. military.
The organization is entirely run by volunteers and all the excursions are free for veterans.
Warfighter Outfitters' mission is to have veterans help other veterans on the waters and beyond.
In the past five years, the nonprofit has organized activities for thousands of veterans.
Learn more at WarfighterOutfitters.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.