On the Go with Joe with Young Weightlifters

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Think you’re strong? Three young local athletes may have you beat – and they hope to beat their peers on the national stage soon.
Franco Athletic & Sports Training is training several young athletes for the National Weightlifting Championships later this month in California. The event will crown the strongest kids in the country.
These kids will participate in the Olympic events of "Clean and Jerk" and "Snatch.”
View this post on Instagram
LIFT. THAT. WEIGHT!!! Cheering on 9-year-old Memphis Fishler, one of three young athletes at Franco Athletic and Sports Training (FAST) that will compete in the National Youth Championships of Weightlifting this month. Essentially, this event crowns the strongest kids in the country (in the “Olympic lifts” of Snatch and Clean and Jerk). For what it’s worth, I’ve been messing around with those lifts since Memphis was in diapers and his technique is about a thousand times better than mine. 🏋️♀️
