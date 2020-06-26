Joe V previews Cat Adoption Team's online 'Kitten Palooza'

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – We may be entering the dog days of summer, but this weekend is all about kittens for Cat Adoption Team’s annual “Kitten Palooza,” which will be virtual for the first time.
The adoption event has been a summer tradition where more than a hundred people would line up in Sherwood to adopt a cute little kitty or several.
Cat Adoption Team had to make some changes this year due to the COVID-19, so Kitten Palooza 2020 is all online.
People interested in adopting will be able to browse kitten profiles and submit applications online at event.adopets.com/kittenpalooza.
CAT says new kittens will be added to the site hourly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, adopters will then go by the shelter for the drive-thru “pick-up parade” for their new furry friends.
For more details about the event, visit catadoptionteam.org/palooza.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.