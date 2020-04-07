Joe. V’s Takeout Tuesday with Tavern on Kruse in Lake Oswego

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Joe V. is cooking up a meal for Takeout Tuesday, with the help of Tavern on Kruse in Lake Oswego.
Oregon’s stay-at-home order has meant big changes for restaurants, who are only allowed to sell meals for takeout or delivery.
Tavern on Kruse has found a creative way to serve fresh meals to their customers, while also helping people in need.
For every meal they sell, Tavern on Kruse is donating a meal to someone who recently lost their job.
Tavern on Kruse is also giving home cooks a chance to complete the meals at home. They do most of the heavy lifting and prep work, then the staff then gives you instructions for finishing it at home, so it’s served hot and fresh, like it would be in the restaurant.
For more, go to tavernonkruse.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.