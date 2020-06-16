PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local celebrity known for his raps about cats has turned a new page, with a book meant to bring happiness to those dealing with anxiety.
Moshow the Cat Rapper has been a figure in Portland pop culture for years for his love of felines. Now, he wants to help with feelings.
“A New Cattitude” is Moshow’s latest book, a “guide to get through hard times.”
In the illustrated book, Moshow shares lessons he’s learned in life and how he keeps a positive attitude.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Learn more about Moshow on his website.
