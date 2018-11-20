On the Go with Joe at A Pittock Mansion Christmas 2018

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While Thanksgiving is Thursday, a popular Portland attraction has already been decorated for Christmas.
The inside of Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland is decked out for “A Pittock Mansion Christmas,” the annual holiday decorations for the exquisite estate.
This year’s theme for the mansion’s decorations is “Hobbies and Pastimes.” Each of the decorated seventeen rooms feature an activity, including hiking, knitting and beekeeping.
“A Pittock Mansion Christmas” is on display until Dec. 31 but is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Learn more at PittockMansion.org.
