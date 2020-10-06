On the Go with Joe at Abbey Road Farm

CARLTON, OR (KPTV) – This year’s wine harvest is underway, and Abbey Road Farm is working away on its next vintages.
The 82-acre farm, located at 10501 Northwest Abbey Road, is also an event venue, bed & breakfast and of course, winery.
Two years ago, Abbey Road Farm built its winery and planted 40 acres of grapes. The winery is a collective with wines from Abbey Road Farm, Wilkens Family Reserve, James Rahn, Statera and Lares – all made on site.
A list of wines can be viewed here.
Learn more at AbbeyRoadFarm.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.