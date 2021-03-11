On the Go with Joe at Aimsir Distilling Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Rose City’s newest distillery has brought flavors from Ireland and is ready to cheers St. Patrick’s Day next week.
Aimsir Distilling Company, located at 2117 Northeast Oregon Street Suite 202, opened its doors in December.
The brainchild of Steve and Christine Hopkins, the distillery is a tribute to their Irish heritage. “Aimsir” is a Gaelic word that roughly translates to “season, weather and time.”
The distillery makes gin and whiskey as well as serves food inspired by menus across the pond.
Learn more at AimsirDistilling.com.
