On the Go with Joe at Alpacas of Oregon

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – While many summer events are canceled this year, there’s still plenty of fun to be had at a local farm – and there are alpacas.
Alpacas of Oregon, located at 21345 Southwest Aebischer Road, has been an alpaca farm in Sherwood for 16 years.
Anyone looking to pal around with the alpacas can come visit the farm for private tours and activities like using alpaca fabric to create a craft and leading an alpaca through an obstacle course.
The alpacas are also available to come to you – they can be rented for weddings and other events.
Learn more at AlpacasofOregon.com.
