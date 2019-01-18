On the Go with Joe at America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Treasures galore will be at the Clark County Event Center this weekend.
America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show is Saturday and Sunday and will have more than 400 vendors present.
Items on display will include vintage clothing, furniture, movie memorabilia, kitchenware, estate jewelry, art and toys – attendees can search to find almost anything.
Learn more on the show’s event page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.