On the Go with Joe at America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Christmas has come to the Expo Center where a huge collection of vendors has gathered for a holiday shopping event.
America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar is in the Rose City through Sunday and has nearly a thousand booths of products for sale.
From ornaments to locally made sauces, the bazaar has gifts for everyone on your list.
The bazaar is family-friendly and includes Santa’s Village.
Learn more at ExpoChristmasBazaar.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
