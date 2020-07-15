On the Go with Joe at Art in the Garden

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A summer event that is easy for social distancing has kicked off at a popular outdoor venue.
The Oregon Garden, located at 879 West Main Street in Silverton, began its annual Art in the Garden on Saturday. The outdoor art show runs through Sunday Sept. 27.
The event showcases handcrafted pieces by local artists, most of which are available for purchase for those interested in having the art in their own gardens.
The Oregon Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Garden has new safety rules for visitors to follow. Read them here.
Learn more about Art in the Garden at OregonGarden.org/Art-In-The-Garden.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
