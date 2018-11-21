On the Go with Joe at Barley, Barrels, Bottles, & Brews

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Historical Society is cheering the history of beer in its newest exhibit: “Barley, Barrels, Bottles, & Brews: 200 Years of Oregon Beer.”
Oregon has the most breweries per capita of any state in the country, but that didn’t happen overnight.
Over the past two centuries, brewers have done their part of make Oregon an internationally recognized beer producer.
From the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the state’s craft brewery revolution, the historical society covers all the tasty highlights for a hoppy history lesson.
The exhibit opened last month and runs through June 9.
Learn more on the Oregon Historical Society’s website.
