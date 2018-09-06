On the Go with Joe at Basics Market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new grocery store in northeast Portland is making shopping and cooking easy for customers.
Basics Market, located at 5035 Northeast Sandy Blvd, is in the old Der Rheinlander restaurant space.
In addition to being a grocery store, Basics Market offers free cooking and nutrition classes.
The market will open to the public on Saturday Sept. 15.
Learn more, and check out recipes, at BasicsMarket.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.