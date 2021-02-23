On the Go with Joe at Batter on Deck for Black Restaurant Week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Black Restaurant Week is underway for the first time in Portland.
Black Restaurant Week highlights black-owned restaurants, food carts and coffee shops.
2021 marks the first year of Black Restaurant Week Northwest, which includes Oregon and Washington.
Black Restaurant Week Northwest runs through the end of the month.
One of the featured Portland businesses is Batter on Deck, located at 15710 Northeast Glisan Street.
The food cart specializes in corndogs and “tornado” potatoes, which are spiralized on a stick and covered with toppings.
Learn more about Batter on Deck here and more about Black Restaurant Week Northwest here.
