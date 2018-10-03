On the Go with Joe at Bauman’s Harvest Festival 2018

GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) – A combination of quintessential aspects of fall, including apple cider, fun outside and everything pumpkin, can be experienced at a beloved seasonal local festival.
The annual harvest festival at Bauman’s Farm & Garden, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast in Gervais, is in full swing.
The festival began Sept. 22 and runs through Halloween.
Highlights include all the edible goodies available, such as the apple cider cake donuts, and more than 25 activities. Also, a big crowd pleaser is the giant pumpkin drop.
Learn more at BaumansHF.com.
