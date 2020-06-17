On the Go with Joe at Berries, Brews, and BBQ’s

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – While many summer events have been canceled this year, an annual event that celebrates the start of the season is still on this weekend.
Berries, Brews, and BBQ’s at is happening Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm, located at 17673 French Prairie Road Northeast.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some modifications have been made to the festival. For example, activities such as a slide, tractor wagon rides, pig barrel train rides, pedal carts the jump pad and hamster rollers are closed.
There’s still plenty of fun to be had though and treats to enjoy from the farm’s fruit and baked goods selection. Of course, true to the festival’s name, there will also be beer, cider and barbecue.
The event is family-friendly, but all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times at the farm.
Learn more at FPGardens.com/Events.
