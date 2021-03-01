PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Joe V. got a taste of the tropics Monday at a new bar that has opened in southeast Portland.
The Bit House Collective is a restaurant, taproom and cocktail lounge that offers "hospitality, inclusivity, creativity, and islands vibes," according to its website.
The bar is a collaboration between three Portland greats - Pono Brewing, Magna Kusina and Mixtress Natasha Mesa.
Bit House Collective, formerly known as Bit House Saloon, is set in the historic Nathaniel West Building, located at the corner of Southeast Grand and Southeast Morrison.
The bar will host its grand opening on Wednesday.
For more information about the Bit House Collective, visit bithousesaloon.com.
