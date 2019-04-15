On the Go with Joe at Bob Ross Experience

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – A new painting class inspired by a beloved artist and TV personality is now available in the Portland metro area.
Airbnb is mostly known for its accommodation listings for traveling around the world, but it also has an Experiences section, which now includes “Paint like Bob Ross” classes taught by Bob Ross certified painting instructors.
The classes, which bring “The Joy of Painting” off the TV and into art studios, went live on Airbnb earlier this month.
One such class to paint happy little trees is in West Linn at True Leah's Art Studio.
Learn more about the class at Airbnb.com/experiences.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.