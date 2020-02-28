On the Go with Joe at Bricks Cascade

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – LEGOs aren’t just for young kids these days – a whole convention of creations with the iconic toy bricks assembled by adult builders is happening this weekend.
Bricks Cascade will be open Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center for its 9th year.
The event features hundreds of pieces of LEGO art and structures made by nearly 500 expert builders, on display across 60,000 square feet.
The LEGO models, all original pieces by the builders, are categorized within over a dozen themes, such as space, castle, pop culture, steampunk and architecture.
Bricks Cascade will also have some of the builders from the hit FOX show “LEGO Masters,” including Oregonian team “Bearded Builders.”
Learn more at BricksCascade.com.
