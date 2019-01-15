On the Go with Joe at Bridgetown Bagels

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marks National Bagel Day and a bagel shop in northeast Portland is ready to serve up for the occasion.
Bridgetown Bagels, located at 545 Northeast Couch Street, boils and bakes its bagels fresh daily.
In addition to several kinds of bagels, the shop also has spreads, toppings and sandwiches.
For National Bagel Day, Bridgetown Bagels is offering a special: With each purchase, you get a free bagel!
Check out the menu at BridgetownBagel.com.
