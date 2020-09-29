On the Go with Joe at Café Zamora

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man left Guatemala six years ago to move to Oregon with a dream, and that dream is a reality in Portland with his coffee company.
Hector Mejia Zamora grew up on a small coffee farm in Guatemala. He saw how small farmers like his father were dependent on others to sell their beans to roasters. Zamora’s father wanted to find a way to sell coffee beans directly to roasters in order to pay a better wage to the people who worked on his farm. Sadly, his father passed away in 2007.
So, in 2014, Zamora was 20 years old and moved to Portland to make his father’s dream come true. He had no money except $120 his family gave him to get started. Zamora bought a second-hand bicycle and worked in fast food while also learning to speak English at Portland Community College.
Eventually, he saved enough money to buy some small plots of farmland in Guatemala to grow coffee and bought a car to drive for Lyft to supplement his income.
After several years of working 12 to 14 hours every day, Zamora started his coffee company. At Café Zamora, he sells the coffee from his farm directly to customers, and his beans are also available at Market of Choice stores, other local retailers and online
Because he sells his beans directly, Zamora can pay his workers in Guatemala better wages.
Café Zamora opened last year and is located at 3713 Southeast Gladstone Street.
Learn more at CafeZamoraPDX.com.
