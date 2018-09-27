On the Go with Joe at Canstruction Portland

Items that are usually found in grocery stores, pantries and recycling bins have been turned into art in downtown Portland.
Canstruction, presented by Kelley Imaging, is in its 22nd year and is on display in the lower level of Pioneer Place, located at 700 Southwest 5th Avenue.
The exhibition features art by seven teams with members of 16 companies who have transformed 23,000 cans of food into sculptures.
Canstruction is not only an art show, but also raises awareness of hunger as a food drive.
The art show kicked off Monday and runs through Sunday.
Learn more at CanstructionPDX.org.
