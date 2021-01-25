On the Go with Joe at Carina's Bakery

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A bakery known for its all vegan menu of Swedish inspired sweets has pivoted to also offer savory dishes to-go.
Carina’s Bakery, located at 4725 Southwest Lombard Avenue #108 in Beaverton, is operated by Carina Comer, who is legally blind.
She bakes all sorts of treats and actively employs people of varying abilities.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the bakery has also become a “virtual restaurant” called Stockholm Soup, Salad & Bread, serving all of those items for takeaway orders.
Learn more at CarinasBakery.com.
