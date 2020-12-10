On the Go with Joe at Casa de Tamales

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Tis the season, for thousands of tamales!
Canby Asparagus Farm/Casa de Tamales, located at 10605 Southeast Main Street in Milwaukie, makes dozens of types of tamales.
Every December, the restaurant gets a wave of tamale orders.
For 2020, delivery and takeout are the way to go, so Casa de Tamales is already used to preparing many meals for customers to finish cooking at home.
The minimum order of tamales is a dozen for pickup, with at least four of any single kind, and a minimum of two dozen for delivery in the metro area.
Check out the menu and order information here.
