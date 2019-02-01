PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A celebration of Chinese culture is happening at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.
2019 is the Year of the Pig and the annual Chinese New Year Cultural Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fair, organized by the Portland Chinese Times and Portland Art & Culture Center, will feature Chinese dance and music performances, martial arts demonstrations, Calligraphy and more family-friendly fun.
There will also be vendor booths and Chinese food available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.