On the Go with Joe at Christmas in Dairyville

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A family-friendly holiday attraction with decorations and animals is open just one more weekend.
Christmas in Dairyville: Storybook Lane at Alpenrose Dairy, located at 6149 Southwest Shattuck Road, is welcoming guests for three more days this year – Friday through Sunday. The tradition has been going since 1961.
Visitors can see the sights of Dairyville, which include vintage storefronts, 300 festive trees and animals.
Guests can also be entertained by movie screenings, dance performances and caroling.
Meeting Santa and getting photos with him are also offered experiences.
Learn more at AlpenroseDairy.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.