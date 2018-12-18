On the Go with Joe at Christmas in the Garden

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Garden has been transformed into a seasonal spectacle with a million lights.
Christmas in the Garden is open until New Year’s Eve but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.
In addition to holiday light displays, it features a Christmas market, a Biergarten, ice rink and tubing slide.
The Oregon Garden is located at 895 West Main Street.
Tickets for Christmas in the Garden are available online and at the door but get them before you go if you want to save $3.
Learn more at ChristmasInTheGarden.com.
