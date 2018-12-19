On the Go with Joe at Churchgate Station

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A flavorful family-style dining experience is now open in Portland, bringing Indian cuisine to foodies in an intimate setting.
Churchgate Station, located at 3050 SE Division Street, is the brainchild of Chef Troy MacLarty, the owner of the Bollywood Theater restaurants.
At the new 40-seat Indian supper club, MacLarty cooks up a family-style menu of Indian dishes. He has spent years traveling India to explore the regions and cuisine.
Dinners will be scheduled to happen weekly, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Churchgate Station can accommodate vegetarians and gluten-free diners with 24 hours’ notice.
Learn more at ChurchgateStationPDX.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.