On the Go with Joe at Cinnamon Bear Holiday Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new event filled with musical merriment is bringing a well-known local character on stage for the holiday season.
Through the end of the month, Oaks Park is putting on a performance like no other: The Cinnamon Bear Holiday Show.
The Cinnamon Bear, who’s been a friendly face in Portland for decades, is usually spreading holiday cheer on the Portland Spirit this time of year. But for 2020, he’s teamed up with the Cocklebur Cowboys band for a live show at the theme park.
Concert goers can see the show from the safety of their cars and tickets are available for purchase per vehicle online.
For tickets bought on Friday, customers can use the code “FOX12OREGON” to receive a $12 discount.
Learn more at OaksPark.com/Cinnamon-Bear.
