On the Go with Joe at CITYROW

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new fitness studio has rowed into the Rose City.
CITYROW has opened its first Oregon location at 305 Northwest Park Avenue.
It offers a circuit-based fitness program that combines rowing with weight training in 50-minute workouts.
CITYROW has classes every day and is currently running a promotion – three classes for the price of one for new clients.
Learn more about CITYROW in the Pearl District on its website.
