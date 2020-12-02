On the Go with Joe at Clackamas County Winter Fair

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – While the holiday season is usually a time of traditions, a new winter-time experience is shining bright at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds.
For the first time, the fairgrounds is hosting a Winter Fair, a holiday lights drive-thru event.
Through the month of December, visitors can cruise through the quarter-mile display of the “sights and sounds of Christmas.”
The festival will also have a special guest on certain days: Santa!
Tickets per vehicle are available online and on site. Those purchased from the website are discounted.
Check out the calendar and pricing on the event page here.
