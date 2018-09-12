Ten luxury homes are open for public viewing for another week and a half in Camas.
The Clark County Parade of Homes kicked off Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 23 and features ten stunning houses, all of which are worth more than $1 million each, located at The Parklands at Camas Meadows.
Visitors can see the homes Wednesdays through Sundays and must abide by some rules, such as not bringing food, drinks or pets to the tour.
Learn more, including ticket information and directions, at ClarkCountyParadeofHomes.com.
