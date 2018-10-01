On the Go with Joe at Clutch Bowling

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local bowling alley has upgraded its lanes to appeal to modern players, thanks to new technology.
Silver Creek Lanes, located at 500 West C Street in Silverton, is the birthplace of Clutch Bowling.
Created by the owners’ son, the system is triggered by a rolling bowling ball and projects images such as flames and rainbows on a lane.
The goal is to make bowling appeal to the younger players – the “Fortnite generation” as the creator calls them.
While Clutch Bowling is based in Oregon, it has interested customers outside of the state, including as far as Japan.
Learn more at ClutchBowling.com.
