OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Wednesday marks National Beer Day, and one local brewery has a big reason to celebrate: its big new space.
Coin Toss Brewing, located at 14214 Fir Street, recently expanded to an adjacent 1,500-square-foot suite in its building complex. It also purchased a new branded van for home deliveries.
"For all the past 12 months has thrown at us, we feel so fortunate to have reached the five-year mark,” said Tim Hohl, Coin Toss owner. "We are blessed by the support of our customers and the entire Oregon City community who’ve helped us hit this milestone."
Coin Toss is open Wednesday through Sunday and makes more than a dozen beers, including several IPAs.
Learn more at CoinTossBrewing.com.
