On the Go with Joe at Corner 14 Food Cart Pod

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A food cart pod has come to Oregon City, axe throwing included.
Corner 14, located at 508 14th Street, is Oregon City’s first food cart pod.
It features 10 carts, fire pits, a full bar and Celtic Axe Throwing.
Axe throwing can be scheduled in advance online.
Corner 14 is hosting its official grand opening celebration Saturday complete with live music.
Learn more at Corner14OC.com.
